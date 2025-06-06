County Warns To Avoid Accepting $100 Bills After 'Craziest' Spending Spree

A warning from the Martin County Sheriff's Office to businesses in the area to avoid accepting $100 bills.
Officials fear counterfeit bills may still be circulating after they arrested four people for what a Sheriff's spokesperson called "one of the craziest counterfeit money spending sprees" they've ever seen.
The suspects went from store-to-store, distributing a significant amount of funny money. Some of the businesses hit include two separate Publix stores in the county, Walgreens, Lowe's, Home Depot, Office Depot and an attempt at the Stuart Walmart.
The public is advised to be cautious and not accept any 100 dollar bills from unfamiliar sources.