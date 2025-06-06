Delray Beach Fire Rescue Likely To See Staffing Changes Due To Budget Cuts

Some South Florida firefighters will see significant staffing changes later this year.

Delray Beach Fire Chief Ronald Martin is telling his staff that daily staffing will decline from 33 to 29 personnel in October due to expected budget cuts.

That has the chief concerned about the potential impacts on the health, safety and overall well-being of his firefighters and some in the community worry about the safety of residents.

They'll undergo training to adapt to the new staffing model, beginning in July.

City officials say no final decisions have been made regarding budget reductions and that the city remains committed to delivering the highest level of public safety.

The staffing cuts are expected to be discussed during the next budget meeting on Tuesday.

Click Here to read the letter from Chief Martin to his staff.