WATCH: Rep. Brian Mast On 3 Bills Just Filed To Protect Florida's Water

A Treasure Coast congressman has introduced three bills designed to fight toxins in Florida waterways.
It's a battle Republican Brian Mast has been fighting since he first got to DC in 2017.
"Our goal, always zero discharges. We are not going to stop fighting until we get to that point. No more toxic water. No more water that we don't want, flowing into our waterways, into our coastal estuaries."
The "Stop Poisoning Florida Act" would prohibit discharges from Lake Okeechobee towards the east when the water exceeds the toxicity level that the EPA has determined is too toxic for human contact.
The "Toxic Health Threat Warning Act" would force the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to notify the public if discharged water is contaminated with blue-green algae.
The Prioritizing Revised Operations To Eliminate Cyanobacteria Toxins in (PROTECT) Florida Act would mandate that the federal agency prioritize public health when they consider flood control procedures.