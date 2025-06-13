Acclaimed Chef Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder Charge

An acclaimed chef who owns a fine-dining restaurant in West Palm Beach has pleaded not guilty to attempted second-degree murder and other charges.

KONRO is listed as temporarily closed after the arrest this month of Jacob Bickelhaupt who is accused of brutally beating a woman believed to be his wife.

Sheriff's detectives showed up at his home June 2nd and took him into custody.

The two-time Michelin-star chef also pleaded not guilty this week to false imprisonment and new charges were just filed against him for witness tampering and violating a court-issued injunction.

Prosecutors say Bickelhaupt called the victim from jail, asking for her help to cover his bail.