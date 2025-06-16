Port St. Lucie Police: DUI Driver Crashes Into Unmarked Detective's Vehicle

Port St. Lucie Police say a DUI driver crashed into a detective with their agency along with another vehicle.
The crash occurred last Thursday when Katelyn Foley attempted to make a right turn onto Port St. Lucie Boulevard. That's when officials say she lost control of her vehicle and struck the detective's unmarked vehicle. The impact pushed the car into a civilian's vehicle.
All three vehicles involved were totaled and Foley was found to be under the influence.
Only minor injures were reported, but the police department posted photos from the scene, showing twisted metal and deployed airbags and writing that "These pictures prove that DUI impacts us all. It's simple, don't drink and drive."