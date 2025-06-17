Police: Man Who Brought Gun Into Pride Festival Wasn't Allowed To Have Them

Court records show a Palm Beach County man caught trying to sneak a gun and ammo into a South Florida Pride event over the weekend was not allowed to be in possession of that weapon.

Wilton Manors Police say 31-year-old Michael Monheit set off a metal detector at the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival and ignored orders to stop.

Once detained, the handgun and two loaded magazines were found and Monheit was arrested.

He was Baker-acted for a psychiatric evaluation and attorney Mark Astor tells CBS 12 News that means his weapons were taken away and it's difficult to get them back.

"It was going to require a qualified professional to make a determination and give an expert opinion to a court that this person no longer is a threat."

It's not known why the Loxahatchee man wanted his gun in the festival. He's charged with trespassing and carrying a concealed firearm.

Monheit was arrested in 2016 for driving through a security gate at a Boynton Beach community where he lived. The HOA says he was targeting and nearly hit pedestrians with his vehicle.

He's also accused of discharging a gun while outside his home.