FDOT To Move Forward With State Road 7 Expansion In Palm Beach County

The Florida Department of Transportation is giving the go-ahead to an extension of State Road 7 between Okeechobee Boulevard and Northlake Boulevard.

That's despite a battle from the City of West Palm Beach. A judge last month ruled in favor of the extension with FDOT, claiming it is necessary for those living in areas like Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, Loxahatchee and the Acreage.

The extension project will add five miles of roadway to State Road 7.

Some residents of Ibis Country Club along Northlake Boulevard in West Palm Beach say the expansion would cause flooding in the area and damage the ecosystem of the Grassy Waters Preserve.

After the May 1st court ruling, the city filed a challenge with the South Florida Water Management District, which had issued the permit back in 2021.

But for now at least, it appears the expansion plans are still in the works.