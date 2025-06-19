Man Killed By Deputy In What Sheriff Describes As 'Suicide-By-Cop'

A deadly deputy-involved shooting in Vero Beach and the Indian River County Sheriff believes it was a "suicide-by-cop" situation.

It started when a woman reported her son had stolen her vehicle yesterday and it was pegged by a license plate reader in the Gifford area, and deputies stopped the vehicle in Vero Beach.

After ordering the driver, a 48-year old man, to get out of the car, deputies noticed him reaching into his waistband. When told to show his hands, he didn't. Instead, he charged at deputies who ended up firing on him.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The man's name has not been released but the sheriff's office says he was a white male with a long list of drug charges, 23 felony arrests and eight convictions.

The two deputies involved have been placed on paid leave pending the investigation, which is standard protocol.

Sheriff Eric Flowers says that after reviewing bodycam footage, he believes his deputies did exactly what they were supposed to do.

He says that footage will be released to the public.