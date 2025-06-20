CSX Track Closure In Palm Beach County Expected To Cause Major Disruptions

It could become one of the worst traffic disruptions in recent memories. That's what some Palm Beach County officials are saying about the closure of the CSX tracks at Northlake boulevard and the Beeline Highway.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the eight-day closure is needed to replace dangerously aging infrastructure on the tracks used further south by Tri-Rail and statewide by Amtrak.

It will happen sometime next month, though the exact dates have not yet been announced. We do know it will begin on or after July 18.

CSX promises to provide three-weeks notice as the closure is expected to lead to major back-ups on roadways like Okeechobee and Southern Boulevards. The Indian Trail Improvement District also expects slowdowns along Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and other roads in Loxahatchee Groves and The Acreage.

Indian Trail hosts a public meeting to discuss the issue on Tuesday at 6 p.m.