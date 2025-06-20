'Dexter' The Electronic Storage Device Detecting Dog Now With PSL PD

You've heard of drug-sniffing dogs, but what about those that can sniff out electronic storage devices? That's where Dexter comes in.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department has welcomed K-9 Dexter to the agency and Police Chief Leo Niemczyk says he'll be critical in investigations surrounding human trafficking and child exploitation.

"Often times people are trying to hide and dispose of evidence. You know they have fake coins that exist that can contain SD storage cards."

He says the Black Lab is trained to smell the glue used in manufacturing the devices.

And Dexter will also provide emotional support to young victims of traumatic crimes.

Dexter is one of only 10 Electronic Storage Detection dogs in the state and one of only two on the East Coast.