Florida AG's Proposal For Detention Facility To House 'Criminal Aliens'

One member of the governor's cabinet has an idea of where to put "criminal aliens."
"Attorney General James Uthmeier here at the Miami-Dade/Collier Training Facility. This is an old, virtually abandoned airport facility right in the middle of the Everglades."
Uthmeier wants to call that facility, which is owned by Miami-Dade County, "Alligator Alcatraz."
That's because it's surrounded by gators and pythons, as the attorney general explains in a video he posted this week to social media.
Uthmeier says the 30-square mile property would present an efficient, low-cost opportunity to build a temporary detention facility that could house up to a thousand illegal immigrants.
If local, state and federal agencies approve it, the AG believes it could operating in '30 to 60 days.'