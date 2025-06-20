Florida News

Florida AG's Proposal For Detention Facility To House 'Criminal Aliens'

By Joel Malkin
Alligator Alcatraz

Photo: Attorney General James Uthmeier

One member of the governor's cabinet has an idea of where to put "criminal aliens."

"Attorney General James Uthmeier here at the Miami-Dade/Collier Training Facility. This is an old, virtually abandoned airport facility right in the middle of the Everglades."

Uthmeier wants to call that facility, which is owned by Miami-Dade County, "Alligator Alcatraz."

That's because it's surrounded by gators and pythons, as the attorney general explains in a video he posted this week to social media.

Uthmeier says the 30-square mile property would present an efficient, low-cost opportunity to build a temporary detention facility that could house up to a thousand illegal immigrants.

If local, state and federal agencies approve it, the AG believes it could operating in '30 to 60 days.'

