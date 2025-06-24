Martin County Sheriff Promotes E-Bike Safety & Education

An E-Bike safety and information event is being planned by one Florida law enforcement agency to curb the amount of accidents that have been occurring on the roadways.

The announcement comes on back of two e-bike crashes over the weekend in Martin County, where the Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to urge parents and adult riders to educate themselves on how electronic bikes operate and the rules of the road.

The post notes that Sheriff John Budensiek says the bikes can reach high speeds and crashes can occur when people are inexperienced at operating them or disregard traffic laws.