Police I.D. 'Person-Of-Interest' In Double Murder At Retirement Community

Boynton Beach Police have identified the victims of a double murder in a retirement community.

The bodies of 63-year-olds Selicia Noreika and Freddy Bedaise were found in the street inside Boynton Leisureville on Monday.

They lived together in the neighborhood and were shot to death.

Police also say they have identified a "person of interest," but are not releasing the name to the public. A Black male, about 5', 10" with short black hair and dressed in black was seen running from the area seconds after the shooting.