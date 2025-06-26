FDOT: CSX Track Work & Major Road Closure Targeted For July 25th

July 25th has surfaced as the target date for construction to begin on the CSX tracks in western Palm Beach County.

The Florida Department of Transportation says today that it will confirm on July 3rd that start date for a project that is expected to affect up to 70,000 people.

The work will be conducted at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and the Beeline Highway. While it was said yesterday that the closure may last only five days, FDOT now says it will be up to eight days.

\Residents living in the area are bracing for some major back-ups, while officials say the main detours will go down Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Coconut Boulevard.