Loggerhead Marinelife Wins 'Best Free Attraction' In the U.S. Again

For a second year in a row, Loggerhead Marinelife Center the title of the Number 1 Best Free Attraction in the U.S. according to USA Today’s 2025 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Juno Beach-based nonprofit beat out destinations like Niagara Falls State Park and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, thanks to nationwide public voting and a nomination from USA Today’s expert panel.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center was founded in 1983.

They operate a sea turtle hospital and rehabilitation facility. They also welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, with interactive exhibits, and educational programs—all free of charge. They do ask for donations.

The center also manages the Juno Beach Pier and continues to lead in ocean conservation and public engagement.

The #2 Best Free Attraction is also in Florida. It's the TECO Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach.