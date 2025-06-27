Registered Sex Offender Faces New Charges Of Child Porn & Child Sex

A registered sex offender along the Treasure Coast faces new charges after being arrested today on child sex crimes and child porn possession.

A search warrant was executed at a St. Lucie County home, where Timothy Edward Ferreira was taken into custody.

The warrant was served in the Lakewood Park area and the Sheriff's Office says Ferreira will be charged with transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic communication, child porn possession, sexual activity with a minor and transmitting child porn using electronic devices.

The 26-year-old is being held on $700,000 bail.

Detectives are looking for other possible victims.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information to come forward and contact Detective Eric Wax at WaxE@stluciesheriff.com or call (772) 462-7300.