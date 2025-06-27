Residents Of Treasure Coast Assisted Living Facility Forced To Relocate

Relatives of assisted living residents at one Treasure Coast facility are scrambling to find new housing for their loved ones.

A letter was sent out to clients at Paradise Care Cottages in Port St. Lucie yesterday, notifying them that they have 45 days to relocate.

The facility's financial officer notes in the letter that it will be ceasing operations on August 5, after 25 years of service to the senior community.

A staff member says the building will be repurposed into a drug rehab facility. According to reports, the residents are primarily low income, which could make it more difficult for them to find new housing.