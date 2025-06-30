Boca Raton Mayor Encourages NYC Businesses To Flee South

A South Florida mayor is hoping to lure more businesses from New York City with the possibility that a self-avowed democratic socialist may soon lead that city.
Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer is praising Florida's business environment after Zohran Mamdani won the NYC Democrat Mayoral Primary last week.
Singer tells the New York Post he is encouraging big business to head south to a more business-friendly city.
And he writes on "X" that in Boca, they look "to lower taxes, not raise them, and prioritize public safety" while funding the police department.
Mamdani's agenda includes free city bus service, childcare, government-run grocery stores and a rent freeze, all being paid for by raising taxes on the rich. And he's pushed for defunding the police in the past.