Lucy's Law: Stiffer Penalties For Boating Infractions & More Education

One of the new state laws taking effect today is named in honor of a teen who died when a boat operator struck a channel marker in the waters off Miami-Dade County.
George Pino is awaiting trial for felony vessel homicide and reckless boating.
South Florida maritime attorney Justin Shapiro says "Lucy's Law," named for 17-year-old Luciana "Lucy" Fernandez brings a lot of stiffer penalties.
"I think these are long overdue changes. We have seen far too many fatalities and grievous injuries from boating crashes over the years."
He says penalties increase for reckless boating and accidents resulting in serious injury or death.
The new law also requires boating education courses for anyone convicted of boating infractions and people who have lived in Florida for under five years.
But Shapiro still wants to see more along those lines.
"I don't understand why we need a drivers license to drive a car but not a boaters license to operate a boat when in many ways operating a boat is more difficult and more dangerous."
The law also takes effect just three weeks before the tenth anniversary of the disappearance of two Jupiter-area boys.
Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen, both 14, were last seen leaving the Jupiter Inlet in a 19-foot fishing boat on July 24th, 2015.
The boat was later found capsized but their bodies were never recovered.