Congressman Mast Blasts FEC Railway Over 'Trash Trains' From Miami

Congressman Brian Mast is lashing out against Florida East Coast Railway, the company that owns Brightline. But this has nothing to do with the high-speed rail line.

In this case, it's so-called "trash trains" that are being brought up to Fort Pierce from Miami, where an incinerator was destroyed by fire two years ago.

Mast says FEC is bringing the trash to Fort Pierce, where it is offloaded and trucked to the Okeechobee Landfill. But they're leaving behind garbage and residents complain about the smell, flies and rats. He says "Fort Pierce is being turned into Miami's dumping ground. Enough is enough."