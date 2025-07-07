Fireworks Dispute Leads To Arrest In Jupiter For Aggravated Assault

July 4th fireworks into the wee hours of the night appear to be at the center of a large police presence and subsequent arrest over the weekend in Jupiter.

Police say 64-year-old David Norco was so upset about the early morning explosions that he threatened his neighbors with a gun.

That led to a dozen law enforcement vehicles crowding the streets of the Pine Gardens North neighborhood on Saturday morning.

The call came in around 4 a.m. and three hours later, residents were given a "shelter-in-place" order. Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt, but the threat of a firearm prompted the significant response, which included the SWAT team.

Norco was arrested in the afternoon and charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill.

Bond was set at $250,000. That's $50,000 for each of the five counts against him.