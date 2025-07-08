9 DUI Arrests Made In Port St. Lucie Over July 4th Holiday Weekend

Port St. Lucie Police are releasing details about nine DUI arrests made over the Fourth of July weekend.

The arrests included a woman picked up for reckless driving after being pulled over with a beer in her hand. Officers say she stumbled out of her car and recorded over three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

One man, who is considered a habitual offender, was stopped on Port St. Lucie Boulevard for making an illegal U-turn and officers say he had an empty alcohol bottle in his vehicle. The man was also driving with a license that had been revoked back in 2018.

The police department cites the arrests as being instrumental in preventing potential tragedies in the community.

Drivers arrested include:

Efrain Del Valle Fernandez: An alleged habitual traffic offender, Fernandez was stopped on PSL Blvd near Veterans Memorial Pkwy after making an illegal U-turn. PSLPD said that he had an empty alcohol bottle in his vehicle and was driving with a revoked license since 2018.

Margiory De Los Angeles Filley: Officials said Filley was reported for reckless driving and found at the 600 block of SE Newhall Lane with a beer in hand, stumbling out of her car. The report states she recorded over three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

Erika Azucena Pretzanzin Garcia: According to officials, Garcia was discovered parked in the middle of the roadway with the car running in the 1900 block of Airoso Blvd. She reportedly was unresponsive to officer contact and was almost three times over the legal limit.

Rashen Ramon Jordan: After a community member reported a suspicious vehicle, officers said they found Jordan unresponsive behind the wheel of a running car on the 10000 block of SW Innovation Way. A nearly empty bottle of tequila was found in the passenger seat, and Jordan was reported to have two times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

William Claude Hovey: Hovey was pulled over for careless driving on his motorcycle and refused to cooperate with a DUI investigation despite a strong odor of alcohol, per the report.

Michael David Pipes: PSLPD said Pipes was arrested after driving in the 500 block of Bacon Terrace amid a neighbor dispute regarding fireworks and showed signs of impairment, being two times the legal limit.

Tara Ream: Ream was reported as a reckless driver on US Highway 1 by a community member. According to the report, Ream claimed to be consuming turmeric while driving. She was also found to have a blood alcohol content of twice the legal limit, per PSLPD.

Michael Pisano: After a day at the beach drinking, Pisano got into a domestic dispute and then allegedly caused a minor traffic crash in a driveway.

Rolando Esparza: PSLPD said Esparza was stopped for speeding 15 miles per hour over the limit at the intersection of Crosstown Pkwy and I-95. Officers reported uncovering that Esparza had consumed eight large beers during the evening.