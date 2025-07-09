FWC Officer Who Rescued Dog From Trash In Daytona Beach Now Fosters The Pet

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says an officer who rescued a dog from the trash has now made the animal his pet.

FWC Officer Brandon Arroyo responded to a report of a dog found in a trash compactor at a Volusia County apartment complex over the July 4th holiday weekend.

The agency says Arroyo was able to pull the dog out of the dumpster before it could wind up getting crushed in the compactor.

And now the officer is apparently fostering the dog to ensure it gets the love it needs.

Daytona Beach Police are aware of the incident and the agency is investigating to see how the dog wound up in the trash.