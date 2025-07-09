Palm Beach Clerk Of Courts Warns Of 2 Jury Duty Scams

The Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts Office is warning residents of a couple of jury duty scams making the rounds.

In one, the scammer identifies themselves as a clerk employee or law enforcement officer and claims the person has missed jury duty. They then ask for personal information like a Social Security number, to verify if the individual is eligible for a new jury program that in reality does not exist.

The other scam involves phone calls or texts telling residents that they missed jury duty and now have to pay a fine of hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars.

The Clerk of Courts office says it does not call or text people who have missed jury duty and advises that if a resident believes they may have fallen victim to the scam, contact law enforcement.