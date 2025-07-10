Port St. Lucie Woman Charged With Operating A Med Spa Illegally

A Port St. Lucie woman is accused of practicing medicine without a license through operation of a makeshift med spa in her backyard.

Police say 50-year-old Rose Mena was performing things like Botox injections in a shed set up behind her home.

Police began investigating after a woman reported suffering from facial paralysis after getting Botox from Mena, who allegedly told the victim that she was a licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic.

Other charges against Mena include aggravated battery causing bodily harm.