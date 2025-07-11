Attorney Files Letter Of Intent To Sue Boynton Beach Over Park Shooting

One of three people shot during an event promoting "peace" at a Boynton Beach park intends to sue the city.

That's according to attorney Richard Ryles, who said this morning that Diamond Delk sustained severe gunshot wounds at an event over the July 4th holiday weekend.

"We represent a young lady who was shot in her hip and received other injuries as a result of her trying to escape the hail of bullets."

Ryles says there were hundreds of people at Sara Sims Park that day and police should have been monitoring the event.

"The city of Boynton (Beach) was well aware that an individual was going to have some type of event here at the park on July 5th."

Documents show that the organizer applied for a permit to host an event for up to 100 attendees but was denied.

Meanwhile, city officials tell CBS 12 News that the initial investigation shows the shooting occurred outside the boundaries of City-owned property and not within the park itself.