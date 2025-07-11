Officials Urge 'Work From Home,' 'Staycations' During Northlake Closure

We're just under three weeks until the closure of Northlake Boulevard at the Beeline Highway, which around 70,000 drivers are dreading, and County leaders are asking for a favor.

"If you live out that way, if you can avoid having work done at your house. If you can avoid anything that's going to add to the traffic out there during this period of time, this week, that we're going to have this closure. Everybody will benefit from it. One less car is going to be one less car that everybody has to deal with."

Commissioner Gregg Weiss refers to people living in western communities like The Acreage and Loxahatchee Groves, who would typically cross the intersection that will be shut down for eight days starting August 1st for a major CSX railroad project.

Interim County Administrator Todd Bonlarron says some residents may be able to take that a step further.

"I would encourage everybody to work with their employers and see if there are opportunities for them for that duration to work from home or at least adjust their hours of commute some times."

Bonlarron says the county's tourism marketing agency is also encouraging residents to consider this:

"We worked closely with Discover the Palm Beaches. They've secured over 50 deals and they include a number of different hotels throughout the region that we're encouraging people that if you can take a staycation and this is a good time to maybe do that."

Some of the properties offering resident specials include Jupiter Beach Resort and Spa, the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island and the Bungalows at the Boca Raton.

Click Here to check out the deals.