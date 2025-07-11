PBSO Employee Disciplined For Spreading 'Gossip,' 'Lies' About Sheriff

An employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has been suspended for three weeks after spreading rumors about the health of the Top Cop.

An Internal Affairs report states that PBSO Facilities Services Project Coordinator Alan Mentser spread lies and gossip about Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, including baseless claims that he might have been unfit to serve and would soon be replaced.

The report notes that Mentser was a supporter of Bradshaw's political foe in his bid for re-election last November.

He's accused essentially of pushing a narrative from the Mike Gauger campaign that raised serious questions about the sheriff's health, saying the 77-year-old had two heart surgeries, was seriously ill and was no longer physically capable of doing his job.

Internal Affairs determined that Mentser fostered uncertainty and distrust within the ranks, leading to the disciplinary action.