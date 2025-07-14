Source: Ghislaine Maxwell Willing To Testify Before Congress

Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine (Gee-lane) Maxwell may be willing to testify before Congress.

That's according to an unnamed source close to Maxwell who spoke with the publication, The Daily Mail. The quote they're running with is that "Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story."

Maxwell was convicted in 2022 and is serving 20 years in prison for child sex trafficking charges in connection to Epstein's sex trafficking scheme.

A number of Republicans in Congress are upset after the DOJ said last week, through a leaked memo, that there is no list of Epstein clients.