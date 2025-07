A police chase involving the Florida Highway Patrol resulted in a traffic closure in West Palm Beach.

The Sheriff's Office was on the scene where the pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with a head-on collision along Okeechobee Boulevard this afternoon.

Officials say it resulted in the closure of all of the eastbound lanes near Congress Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Those lanes have since reopened and we're told there were no injuries in the crash.