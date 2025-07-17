Florida Legislature Grants Martin County $500K To Fix Tornado Damage

One school in Martin County has received a $500,000 grant from the state to help recover from a tornado during Hurricane Milton.

The grant was approved by the Florida Legislature and earmarked specifically for repairing the damage done to Murray Middle School, which is still undergoing repairs.

Three buildings on campus are still in need of repair and are not expected to be completed before the new school year starts next month.

Milton made landfall on the Gulf Coast in October, but tornadoes were spawned in the direction of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County.