Florida's Democrat Congressmembers File 'No Cages In Everglades Act'

South Florida Congresswoman Lois Frankel says she has joined other Florida Democrats in the U.S. House to introduce the "No Cages in the Everglades Act."

The lawmakers demand that "Alligator Alcatraz" be shut down.

Frankel calls the Everglades the "crown jewel of Florida" which fuels tourism, sustains agriculture, provides drinking water for over eight million people, supports thriving fisheries, protects property values and powers job-creating restoration project that pump billions into the economy.

And she and other Congressmembers say the illegal immigrant detention center violates Tribal sovereignty.

The bill would ban DHS and Ice from contracting with, funding or operating any such facility in or near the Everglades.