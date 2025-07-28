Push Is On To Get Fort Pierce Commissioner To Resign Amid Child Sex Charges

The Fort Pierce City Commission will hold a meeting today following the arrest of Commissioner James Taylor who is accused of sending sexual messages and nude photos to a 12-year-old girl in another state through Snapchat and asking her to do the same.

The City's Charter does not give commissioners the authority to remove Taylor from his seat, so local leaders are calling for his resignation.

State Rep. Toby Overdorf is calling on Governor DeSantis to intervene. Overdorf serves on the Governor's Task Force Against Human Trafficking.

"This is something that as a father, I'm disgusted about. If this 12-year-old had potentially not gone to their parents, they may have gone down the road, headed towards sex trafficking."

And CBS 12 News is reporting that Commissioner Taylor was involved in nonprofits that helped sex trafficked children along the Treasure Coast.