302 Pound Sea Turtle Released Into Ocean After Rehabbing From Boat Strike

A 302 pound sea turtle has been released back into her habitat.

The adult female, named 'Pennywise" by the folks at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, was nursed back to health after being found badly injured in the spring.

"She came in May 23rd, unfortunately with a boat strike. And that's fairly common during nesting season. These turtles get hit by boats."

The center's CEO Andy Dehart tells CBS 12 News that boaters should be cautious while moving within a mile of the shore until nesting season ends on October 31st.

"I think it's an important time to talk about one of our big programs, 'Sea Turtle Protection Zone,' and what we say is Go Slow For Those Below."

He says you can also have a "spotter" wear polarized glasses and watch for turtles beneath the waves.