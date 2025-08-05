Fort Pierce Commissioners Approve November Special Election

The Fort Pierce City Commission has approved a special election to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of James Taylor.

The now-former District 2 Commissioner is charged with sending nude photos to a 12-year-old girl.

Last night, the Commission voted in favor of a November 4th special election to fill the now vacant seat.

The estimated cost of that election and a January 13th runoff, if necessary, is $60,000.

"The city has contingency funds that are available for emergency situations and this is considered an emergency situation so it will be funded through that contingency."

Commissioner Michael Broderick confirms to CBS 12 News that taxpayers will be paying for the election that will only be open to residents living in District 2.

The qualifying period for would-be candidates runs from August 18th through the 22nd. You must have lived in District 2 for at least two years to be eligible to run.

