Boynton Beach Charter School Security Guard Accused Of Kissing 14-Year Old

A charter school security guard is accused of inappropriately touching a student.

31-year-old Jamar Agard worked at Somerset Academy in Boynton Beach where a 14-year-old girl says he had been flirting with her since last August.

She claims that on the day in which Agard had inappropriately touched her in October, she had requested an escort to go to the bathroom to avoid Agard, specifically requesting another officer, but he showed up, walked her into an elevator and forcibly kissed her.

Agard told deputies that the girl somehow obtained his phone number and had a "crush" on him. He denied soliciting her and allegedly deleted several text messages.

The man is charged with being an authority figure and soliciting lewd conduct from a student.