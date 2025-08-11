Gov. DeSantis Announces Another Water Restoration Project

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the completion of the Crane Creek/M-1 Canal Flow Restoration Project in Brevard County, a major step toward improving water quality in the Indian River Lagoon and restoring natural water flow to the St. Johns River Basin.

“We have completed the Crane Creek/M-1 Canal Flow Restoration Project-a prime example of how strategic state investment delivers measurable environmental benefits,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud that Florida demonstrates responsible stewardship of our natural resources. More projects are on the way that will ensure we have abundant, clean water for future generations.”

“The Crane Creek Restoration Project is a powerful example of smart planning, strategic investment and strong partnerships at work,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “By restoring historic flows and improving water quality, we are protecting the Indian River Lagoon and St. Johns River while removing the equivalent of a full dump truck of nutrients each year.”