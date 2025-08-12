LISTEN: Tampa Celebrates 813 Day With Events, Discounts

TAMPA -- Wednesday, August 13th is 8/13... 813 Day.

Following in the footsteps of 212, 404 and 305, Tampa is using its area code as a date to celebrate.

Several entities are marking the day with celebrations, giveaways and discounts.

Hillsborough County's tourism agency, Visit Tampa Bay, is throwing a bash outside its office on North Franklin Street during lunchtime, with vendors, giveaways and visits from local sports mascots.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership is holding an event at 425 North Florida Avenue from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The City of Tampa is staging a cleanup along the Hillsborough River Wednesday morning.

More information about 813 Day events at this link:

Listen to Curtis Kellogg with Visit Tampa Bay about 813 Day events in our Beyond the News podcast below.

Photo: Canva