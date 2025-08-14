Moves Palm Beach Schools Have Taken To Make Schools Even Safer

As Palm Beach County kids are getting ready to wrap up their first week of school, we're finding out what steps have been taken to beef up security on campus.
School District Police Chief Sarah Mooney says those include technology upgrades.
"It includes additional cameras on some of the campuses, in addition to card access readers to secure internal door locks within the campus that aren't necessarily classroom doors. We also enhanced our radio communications district-wide. So not only do we have new systems for our police officers, we also have new systems on each of the campuses in the district."
By the end of last school year, all county high schools were fitted with metal detectors, and Mooney says that is the case again this year.
"We have continued to do some training throughout the summer, training new people that are going to be helping our high schools to run those metal detectors on the campuses daily."
In addition, the chief says ALL school staff members now have access to mobile crisis alert buttons that are used in cases of emergency.