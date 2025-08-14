NTSB Releases All Info In Belle Glade Crash That Killed 9 People Last Year

Federal investigators are releasing new information about a crash that killed nine people just over a year ago.

The NTSB has put out all of the facts they so far have gathered since a rented Ford Explorer plunged into a canal in Belle Glade last August. Among those who lost there lives were six children, ranging in age from one to 14.

Among the new details are cell phone records, which show the driver was on the phone with the rental car company just nine minutes before the crash.

Investigators say the SUV had no active recalls, but acknowledge that the family had reported multiple times that the vehicle was making a "clanking" noise.

We've also learned that only two people were wearing seat belts and no child restraints were found.

The NTSB points out that the investigation is not over.