PBSO Requests Record $1 Billion Budget Ahead Of Florida DOGE Visit

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is requesting a record budget of over $1 Billion.

That would be a $116 million increase over the current budget and the request comes as the Florida DOGE team is expected to be in the county next week.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says the extra money is used on protecting the community, citing a 17 percent reduction on crime last year. The state's Department of Government Efficiency will be combing through the county's spending on Monday and Tuesday.

When asked if he's concerned about what auditors may find in the PBSO budget, Bradshaw reiterated that the money is spent to protect the public and that last time he checked, "the governor didn't want to defund the police."

