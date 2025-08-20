FEC Closures Coming For Drivers In Northern Palm Beach County

Drivers in northern Palm Beach County are being warned about some road closures at railroad crossings that are starting this evening.

Florida East Coast Railroad (FEC), the one used by Brightline, is planning maintenance work.

The first closure is at Donald Ross Road and Alternate A1A in Jupiter. It begins at 6 p.m. tonight and runs through midnight on Saturday.

And that's when the next closure begins...on Northlake Blvd. west of Alternate A1A. That starts at 6 p.m. and runs through midnight next Tuesday.

The last closure occurs along Burns Road and Alternate A1A, beginning Tuesday, August 26 at 6 p.m. and running through August 28.