Guatemalan National Faces Deportation After Allegedly Beating Pregant Woman

By Joel Malkin
Noel Gerardo Niz-Marroquin

Photo: CBS 12

An illegal immigrant from Guatemala faces deportation after being charged with brutally beating a 29-weeks pregnant woman in Hobe Sound.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call over the weekend and found 19-year-old Noel Gerardo Niz-Marroquin with a stab wound. The victim says she used a kitchen knife to defend herself.

Martin Sheriff John Budensiek says the beating went on for two days. The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated battery against a pregnant victim, and ICE also placed a deportation detainer on him.

While the victim, an illegal immigrant herself, has told authorities she doesn’t want to press charges, the State Attorney can still move forward with prosecution.

