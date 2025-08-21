Missing Riviera Beach Children Found Safe In Georgia, Mom Detained

An Amber Alert has been cancelled after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says two young brothers from Riviera Beach have been found safe.

The alert was issued on Monday for 11-year-old Akachi Turner and his 3-year-old brother Aizon Turner after they were reported missing from their foster home.

The FDLE says the children's non-custodial mother, Audrey Turner, has been detained. The children were recovered in Georgia.

Turner had a warrant out for her arrest on child neglect charges before the Amber Alert was issued.