Village Of Palm Springs 'Looking At' School Zone Cameras

The second week of school in Palm Beach County will wrap up today and we check in with Palm Springs Police Chief Tom Ceccarelli to see how traffic in school zones has been.
There are five schools in the village that only spans four miles.
"It's definitely settling down. It's just that first week or two, it's like it's 'Ground Hogs Day.' Nobody knows, no one's ever been through this before and it's just the newest thing that never happened but, it's a mess."
We've reported that there are school zone cameras outside more than 30 schools across the county. They're in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Loxahatchee Groves and Wellington.
The chief tells me Palm Springs is considering adding them.
"We're looking at them. There was that change in the law that allows it, sort of like when red light cameras came about. There was a statute that permitted the cameras."
But it's the lawsuits that were filed when many of our cities installed those red light cameras that have Ceccarelli taking a wait-and-see approach to school zone cameras.
"I like to see how it plays out with other cities a little bit first. Sometimes you don't want to be that first person that pops up on these things. You let someone else take that first shot and then you kind of jump in. Once you see the mistakes other places made or the issues that are there, (you) kind of learn from other people's mistakes."
If the village does decide to move forward, the chief says there is a lengthy process, mandated by state law, so you wouldn't see school zone cameras in Palm Springs before late this school year, at the earliest.