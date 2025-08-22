Former State Rep Sworn In As Palm Beach Clerk Of Courts & Comptroller

Former State Representative Mike Caruso has been sworn in as Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.

A certified public accountant who was first elected to the state House in 2018, Governor DeSantis appointed Caruso this week to take over the position previously held by Joe Abruzzo. He left to become County Administrator and started that job this week.

Caruso becomes the first Republican to ever hold the position as Palm Beach County's Clerk of Courts. He says he's honored and hopes to keep that position, planning a run for election next year.

Governor DeSantis has not yet announced a special election for the now-vacant District 87 House seat, which covers the area where Mar-a-Lago is located.

Caruso's wife, Tracy Caruso, was already running for the seat next year, as her husband was term-limited. She's expected to run in a special election.