Collins: 'Infuriating'-2.8 Million Sign Petition To Support Illegal Trucker

Millions of people are showing support for the illegal immigrant accused of killing three people on the Turnpike near Fort Pierce.
Close to 3 million now have signed a Change.org petition asking for leniency for 28-year-old Harjinder Singh, who prosecutors say made an illegal U-turn, when a minivan slammed into the side of the semi.
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins was asked about the petition drive on Fox News' "America's Newsroom."
"It's beyond infuriating. He illegally entered in 2018. He put people's lives at risk...doesn't understand the language. Doesn't understand the signs and we think because of his ethnicity, he's supposed to not have accountability? That's not how this works. It's ridiculous."
The petition was set up by a group calling itself the Collective Punjabi Youth. Singh is an Indian national.
He's being held without bond after a first court appearance on Saturday in St. Lucie County Court. The judge added three charges of vehicular manslaughter to the previously announced three charges of vehicular homicide against Singh.