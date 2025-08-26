West Palm Beach Police Investigate Deadly Shooting Near School

A lockdown has been lifted at a West Palm Beach public school after a fatal shooting nearby.

Police responded to shots fired along the 1400 block of Haden Avenue, close to Bak Middle School of the Arts.

They found one person dead and now say it was a domestic situation and the suspect and victim were related.

The call came in around 8:20 a.m. this morning, the same time kids at the school were starting their first class.

The principal says the school was placed in temporary lockdown as a precaution and there was limited movement on campus until school police gave the all-clear.