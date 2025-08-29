Members Of The Sikh Community Rally In Support Of Illegal Immigrant Trucker

The Sikh religion community is speaking out in support of an illegal immigrant from India who's charged in a triple-fatal crash along the Turnpike.

Gurpatwant Pannun, an attorney for the group "Sikhs For Justice," organized a rally for Harjinder Singh outside the St. Lucie County Jail on Thursday.

He read from a statement written by Singh:

“I fled India out of fear of persecution under Modi’s regime. Modi government targeted me because of my religion and my political opinion. In India, I was a supporter of Khalistan, and even in America I have been supporting Khalistan by participating in Khalistan Referendum events. I came to America to live a life free of fear from persecution, and to work hard with dignity — not to cause harm, but to contribute to American society.”

Continuing to read, he shared how Singh claims to be remorseful.

“When I held the hand of the minivan driver, I wished I could have held on to his life and never see anyone lose their life in this tragic accident.”

Fellow members of the Sikh religion waved American flags, Khalistan flags, a symbol of Sikh independence and "Make America Great Again" signs to underscore their call for fairness in Singh's case.

Pannun attempted to demonstrate that Singh could read English road signs, when Singh's defense attorney interrupted...

“Yes, I asked him what is U-turn? He was able to tell exit. I asked him today, in front of—” and that's when Singh's public defender whispered "You should not comment on that."

That public defender, Jace Lunn, says the case is being politicized.

“This is a very politically charged case here. Both sides are using the tragedy of three people and the life of another that’s hanging in the balance for political gain. Mr. Singh is presumed innocent. That presumption is guaranteed by the Constitution.”

While the group wants fairness, the governor has vowed to "throw the book at" Singh for making an illegal U-turn while driving a semi, taking the lives of three people in a minivan. He faces three counts each of vehicular homicide and manslaughter. If convicted, Singh could get decades in prison.

Click Here for more on this story.