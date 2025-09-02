Five Florida Tennis Centers Deemed 'Outstanding' By U.S. Tennis Association

Five tennis centers in Florida have been honored as "outstanding facilities" by the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA).

Among the 45 honorees from across the country were the Palm Beach Gardens Tennis and Pickleball Center in the category of Large Public Courts, The Club at Quail Ridge in Boynton Beach in the Large Private Facilities category and three were awarded in the category of Small Private Facilities.

Those are the Hobe Sound Tennis Center, one of the only private facilities in the area where public play is allowed, Palmira Tennis Club in Bonita Springs and the Pelican Bay Foundation in Naples.

Click Here for the full Florida lineup.